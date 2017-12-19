Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 1:00 pm

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2017

Next Slide »

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2017

It has been a big year for a lot of the guys who made it onto the list of JustJared.com‘s top 25 actors of 2017!

Some of them have had career highs with major blockbusters in movie theaters or huge hits on television, some have been in the spotlight for their relationships, and some have done amazing things for charities or various causes around the world.

We are getting ready for the new year by recapping the top celebs of the past year, as determined by our readers. All of the rankings that we post in our recaps are based on statistics grabbed from reader interaction via pageviews, comments, and more.

For the first time, we also decided to have our readers vote for their favorite actor of the year. Make sure to check out those results in our poll post. The results from the poll did not factor into this ranking.

Click through the slideshow to find out who made the list this year…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Year End Recap

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr