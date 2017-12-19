'The Voice' 2017 Finale - Performers List Revealed!

The Voice finale is set to air tonight, and there will be so many performers taking the stage during the two hour live event!

Not only will the final four be appearing and singing with some famous names, the top 8 will also return to perform!

In addition, there will be solo performances by some big names.

The final four competitors on this season of The Voice include Chloe Kohanski, Brooke Simpson, Addison Agen, and Red Marlow. Who do you think will win tonight!?

Click inside to see the full list of performers taking the stage during The Voice finale…

The Voice Finale Performances

Vince Gill & Red Marlow – “When I Call Your Name”

Billy Idol & Chloe Kohanski – “White Wedding”

Norah Jones & Addison Agen – “Don’t Know Why”

Sia & Brooke Simpson – “Titanium”

Noah Mac & Bastille – “World Gone Mad”

Jessie J & Davon Fleming – “Not My Ex”

Bebe Rexha, Adam Cunningham, & Keisha Renee – “Meant to Be”

Sia – “Snowman”

Additional performances by Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, funk rock band N.E.R.D., and season 12 winner Chris Blue.