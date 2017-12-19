'This Is Us' Winter Premiere Features a Long-Awaited Reunion!

New photos from the upcoming winter premiere of This Is Us season two have been released!

The highlight in the pictures is one of the “Big Three” – aka Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown‘s characters Kevin, Kate, and Randall – back together in one place for the first time in a while.

We are also treated to some throwback photos featuring Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia with the child and teenage versions of the kids.

This Is Us will return to NBC on Tuesday, January 9 at 9/8c.