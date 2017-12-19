Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 7:59 pm

'This Is Us' Winter Premiere Features a Long-Awaited Reunion!

New photos from the upcoming winter premiere of This Is Us season two have been released!

The highlight in the pictures is one of the “Big Three” – aka Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown‘s characters Kevin, Kate, and Randall – back together in one place for the first time in a while.

We are also treated to some throwback photos featuring Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia with the child and teenage versions of the kids.

This Is Us will return to NBC on Tuesday, January 9 at 9/8c.
this is us winter premiere photos 01
this is us winter premiere photos 02
this is us winter premiere photos 03
this is us winter premiere photos 04
this is us winter premiere photos 05
this is us winter premiere photos 06
this is us winter premiere photos 07
this is us winter premiere photos 08
this is us winter premiere photos 09
this is us winter premiere photos 10
this is us winter premiere photos 11
this is us winter premiere photos 12
this is us winter premiere photos 13
this is us winter premiere photos 14
this is us winter premiere photos 15

Photos: NBC
