Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know the winner of The Voice!

The winner of season 13 of The Voice has been revealed and we have all the details here.

Four contestants remained in the competition going into finale week – Team Adam’s Addison Agen, Team Miley’s Brooke Simpson, and Team Blake’s Chloe Kohanski and Red Marlow.

Team Jennifer unfortunately didn’t have any contestants left heading into the finale.

The finale episode featured a ton of guest performances, including some artists teaming up with the finalists and some of the other Top 8 contestants.

Click inside to find out who won The Voice…

And the winner is…

Chloe Kohanski Wins!!!

Chloe Kohanski!

Age: 23

From: Nashville, Tennessee

Current City: Nashville, Tennessee

Second place: Addison Agen

Third place: Brooke Simpson

Fourth place: Red Marlow

Want to know who won the previous season of The Voice? Click here!