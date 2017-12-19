Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 10:44 am

Will Smith & Co-Stars Noomi Rapace & Joel Edgerton Hit Tokyo for 'Bright' Premiere!

Will Smith & Co-Stars Noomi Rapace & Joel Edgerton Hit Tokyo for 'Bright' Premiere!

Will Smith is dapper in a blue suit while hitting the red carpet alongside his co-star Noomi Rapace at the premiere of their latest film Bright held at Roppongi Hills on Tuesday (December 19) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 49-year-old actor and the 37-year-old actress were also joined by their other co-star Joel Edgerton and director David Ayer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Will Smith

Will and his co-stars have been making their promo rounds all across the globe for the flick.

Over the weekend, Will, Noomi and Joel gathered on the red carpet to snap a selfie at the London premiere of Bright, which will be available streaming on Netflix on December 22.


FYI: Noomi is wearing a Louis Vuitton ensemble.
Just Jared on Facebook
will smith co stars noomi rapace joel edgerton hit tokyo for bright premiere 01
will smith co stars noomi rapace joel edgerton hit tokyo for bright premiere 02
will smith co stars noomi rapace joel edgerton hit tokyo for bright premiere 03
will smith co stars noomi rapace joel edgerton hit tokyo for bright premiere 04
will smith co stars noomi rapace joel edgerton hit tokyo for bright premiere 05
will smith co stars noomi rapace joel edgerton hit tokyo for bright premiere 06
will smith co stars noomi rapace joel edgerton hit tokyo for bright premiere 07
will smith co stars noomi rapace joel edgerton hit tokyo for bright premiere 08
will smith co stars noomi rapace joel edgerton hit tokyo for bright premiere 09
will smith co stars noomi rapace joel edgerton hit tokyo for bright premiere 10

Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ Aflo; Photos: Instarimages.com, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: David Ayer, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Will Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr