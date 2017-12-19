Will Smith & Co-Stars Noomi Rapace & Joel Edgerton Hit Tokyo for 'Bright' Premiere!

Will Smith is dapper in a blue suit while hitting the red carpet alongside his co-star Noomi Rapace at the premiere of their latest film Bright held at Roppongi Hills on Tuesday (December 19) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 49-year-old actor and the 37-year-old actress were also joined by their other co-star Joel Edgerton and director David Ayer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Will Smith

Will and his co-stars have been making their promo rounds all across the globe for the flick.

Over the weekend, Will, Noomi and Joel gathered on the red carpet to snap a selfie at the London premiere of Bright, which will be available streaming on Netflix on December 22.

FYI: Noomi is wearing a Louis Vuitton ensemble.