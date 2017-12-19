Zac Efron & Hugh Jackman Hit the Beach in Sydney!

Top Stories
Tue, 19 December 2017 at 2:02 pm

Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman are having some fun while abroad!

The 30-year-old and 49-year-old actors were spotted spending time on Bondi Beach on Tuesday (December 19) in Sydney, Australia.

The two are in town for the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman. The two are enjoying their time together: they also hit the gym and showed off their muscles!

Earlier in the day, Zac and Hugh were spotted arriving ahead of the premiere at Sydney Airport alongside their co-star, Zendaya.
