Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 7:00 pm

Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thomspon Married?! (Report)

Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thomspon Married?! (Report)

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly married to Tristan Thompson!

The 33-year-old reality star just finally confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child and now Extra is reporting that she also tied the knot recently.

Khloe is seen wearing a ring on that special finger in the picture she used to announce her pregnancy.

If the rumors are true, this is the second marriage for Khloe, who previously was married to Lamar Odom. She filed for divorce in December 2013, but it wasn’t finalized until December 2016. It’s the first marriage for Tristan, who is the father of a one-year-old child with his ex-girlfriend.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr