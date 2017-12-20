Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thomspon Married?! (Report)

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly married to Tristan Thompson!

The 33-year-old reality star just finally confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child and now Extra is reporting that she also tied the knot recently.

Khloe is seen wearing a ring on that special finger in the picture she used to announce her pregnancy.

If the rumors are true, this is the second marriage for Khloe, who previously was married to Lamar Odom. She filed for divorce in December 2013, but it wasn’t finalized until December 2016. It’s the first marriage for Tristan, who is the father of a one-year-old child with his ex-girlfriend.