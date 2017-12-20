Top Stories
Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 10:54 am

Campaign to Shame Meryl Streep for Her Connection to Harvey Weinstein Hits Hollywood

Campaign to Shame Meryl Streep for Her Connection to Harvey Weinstein Hits Hollywood
  • Meryl Streep‘s face is plastered all over Hollywood in a campaign to shame her for allegedly keeping silent about Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual misconduct.- TMZ
  • A new face is joining The 100! – Just Jared Jr
  • There are lots of questions about Eminem‘s choice of dating apps. – Lainey Gossip
  • Anna Kendrick made Ruby Rose self-conscious about “fat fingers”? – TooFab
  • Ring in the holidays with Chance The Rapper and Jeremih‘s Christmas mixtape. – MTV
  • Demi Lovato‘s fitness game is inspiring. – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Meryl Streep, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr