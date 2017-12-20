Wed, 20 December 2017 at 10:54 am
Campaign to Shame Meryl Streep for Her Connection to Harvey Weinstein Hits Hollywood
- Meryl Streep‘s face is plastered all over Hollywood in a campaign to shame her for allegedly keeping silent about Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual misconduct.- TMZ
- A new face is joining The 100! – Just Jared Jr
- There are lots of questions about Eminem‘s choice of dating apps. – Lainey Gossip
- Anna Kendrick made Ruby Rose self-conscious about “fat fingers”? – TooFab
- Ring in the holidays with Chance The Rapper and Jeremih‘s Christmas mixtape. – MTV
- Demi Lovato‘s fitness game is inspiring. – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Meryl Streep, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet