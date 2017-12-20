Catt Sadler Doesn't Blame Jason Kennedy for Pay Disparity

Longtime E! News co-host Catt Sadler left the show this week due to a “massive disparity in pay” to her male co-star Jason Kennedy, but she says she doesn’t blame him.

“Jason Kennedy is one of my best friends in the whole wide world. He is like a brother to me. And in no way do I want this to reflect poorly on him. This is not his fault,” the TV personality told People.

Catt also shared how Jason reacted to her departure from the show.

“He’s devastated, I think, and I think he believes that this is a great loss for the network. He does not want to see me go,” Catt said. “Jason is a class act. … But it’s important that people don’t vilify him because he isn’t the problem — the system’s the problem, the structure’s the problem. And I really do mean that. Because that’s been a hard part of this whole thing because I love him dearly. And to be honest, he has been such a champion for me in every sense. But it’s not his decision.”

On Tuesday, Jason tweeted, “I hate goodbyes but I’ll save it for the show tonight, love you so much pal, really going to miss you @IAmCattSadler.”