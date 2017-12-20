Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2017 at 8:51 am

Christian Bale Says American Culture Will Be Richer When It Isn't All 'White Dudes' Running Things

Christian Bale Says American Culture Will Be Richer When It Isn't All 'White Dudes' Running Things

Christian Bale believes in diversifying positions of power.

The 43-year-old actor appeared on Build Series to promote his new movie Hostiles alongside co-stars Rosamund Pike and Wes Studi on Monday (December 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christian Bale

During the chat, Christian spoke about providing better representation in Hollywood to tell more stories.

“Our culture will be so much richer the day we stop saying ‘hey, it’s old white dudes who are running things.’ Whether that be Hollywood, whether that be Washington. We’re gonna get, in Hollywood, so much better film and so much more interesting stories being told. America will become the America that the rest of the world sees it as,” Christian said.

Watch him explain below.
Credit: Mike Pont; Photos: Build Series
Posted to: Christian Bale

