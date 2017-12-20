Top Stories
Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 11:27 am

Country Singer Michael Ray Arrested for DUI & Drug Possession

Michael Ray has been arrested.

The 29-year-old country “Kiss You in the Morning” singer-songwriter was busted for DUI and possession of weed oil just after 3 AM on Wednesday (December 20) in Florida, according to TMZ.

According to the report, Michael‘s Jeep hit the car in front of him waiting in the drive-thru line at McDonald’s. When cops arrived, Michael reportedly had “bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, reeked of alcohol and he stumbled when he got out of the car.”

He then reportedly failed a series of sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI and possession of weed oil, which cops found while searching him. He is expected to be released from jail shortly.
