Country Star Michael Ray Apologizes to Fans After DUI Arrest

Michael Ray has released an apology to fans after he was arrested for DUI.

The 29-year-old country singer was charged with driving under the influence and possession of cannabis oil following a minor car collision in the drive-thru line of a McDonald’s in Florida.

Police said that Ray “had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, he stumbled while walking and smelled of alcohol.” He failed sobriety tests and would not consent to a breathalyzer test.

Michael released a statement in which in he said he hopes to rebuild the trust of his fans.

“I want to apologize to my fans, family, and my hometown community for placing myself in this situation,” Michael told People. “I am so very sorry for the disappointment these events have caused everyone. I know it will take time; however, I will do everything I can to rebuild your trust.”