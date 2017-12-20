Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 9:16 pm

Country Star Michael Ray Apologizes to Fans After DUI Arrest

Country Star Michael Ray Apologizes to Fans After DUI Arrest

Michael Ray has released an apology to fans after he was arrested for DUI.

The 29-year-old country singer was charged with driving under the influence and possession of cannabis oil following a minor car collision in the drive-thru line of a McDonald’s in Florida.

Police said that Ray “had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, he stumbled while walking and smelled of alcohol.” He failed sobriety tests and would not consent to a breathalyzer test.

Michael released a statement in which in he said he hopes to rebuild the trust of his fans.

“I want to apologize to my fans, family, and my hometown community for placing myself in this situation,” Michael told People. “I am so very sorry for the disappointment these events have caused everyone. I know it will take time; however, I will do everything I can to rebuild your trust.”
Just Jared on Facebook
michael ray apologizes to fans after dui arrest 01
michael ray apologizes to fans after dui arrest 02
michael ray apologizes to fans after dui arrest 03

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Michael Ray

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr