Daisy Ridley Says She 'Cried A Lot' When She First Read Script for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'!

Daisy Ridley keeps chic and vibrant while striking a pose on the red carpet for the Chinese premiere of her hit film Star Wars: The Last Jedi held at the Shanghai Disney Resort on Wednesday (December 20) in Shanghai.

The 25-year-old actress was joined at the premiere event by her co-star Mark Hamill, producer Ram Bergman and director-writer Rian Johnson.

Daisy recently opened up about being surprised and shocked by where Rian Johnson took the scrip of The Last Jedi.

“I was also very surprised. To be honest I cried a lot because I was very nervous about not being with John [Boyega],” Daisy expressed. “John kept me going through everything and was my constant support as a friend as well as working together every day. And yes, it’s an unexpected story so there was a lot to talk about — so I felt nervous, but luckily Rian explained everything and I thought ‘oh, OK’.”

