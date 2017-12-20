Top Stories
Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 12:08 pm

Daisy Ridley Says She 'Cried A Lot' When She First Read Script for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'!

Daisy Ridley Says She 'Cried A Lot' When She First Read Script for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'!

Daisy Ridley keeps chic and vibrant while striking a pose on the red carpet for the Chinese premiere of her hit film Star Wars: The Last Jedi held at the Shanghai Disney Resort on Wednesday (December 20) in Shanghai.

The 25-year-old actress was joined at the premiere event by her co-star Mark Hamill, producer Ram Bergman and director-writer Rian Johnson.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daisy Ridley

Daisy recently opened up about being surprised and shocked by where Rian Johnson took the scrip of The Last Jedi.

“I was also very surprised. To be honest I cried a lot because I was very nervous about not being with John [Boyega],” Daisy expressed. “John kept me going through everything and was my constant support as a friend as well as working together every day. And yes, it’s an unexpected story so there was a lot to talk about — so I felt nervous, but luckily Rian explained everything and I thought ‘oh, OK’.”

FYI: Daisy is wearing a Prada emerald floral ramage washed jacquard sheath dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
daisy ridley says she cried a lot when she first read script for star wars 01
daisy ridley says she cried a lot when she first read script for star wars 02
daisy ridley says she cried a lot when she first read script for star wars 03
daisy ridley says she cried a lot when she first read script for star wars 04
daisy ridley says she cried a lot when she first read script for star wars 05

Credit: Chandan Khanna; Photos: Getty, AFP
Posted to: Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson, Star Wars, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr