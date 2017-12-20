Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

Dakota Johnson and her rumored boyfriend Chris Martin may have just confirmed their reported romance!

The 28-year-old actress was spotted arriving at Aspen Airport on Tuesday (December 19) in Aspen, Colorado.

The day before, Dakota and Chris were both seen at the Charles de Gaulle airport as they departed Paris together, according to Daily Mail.

While in Paris, Chris‘s assistant was also carrying a white guitar case that Dakota brought with her while arriving in Aspen!

Check out photos of the rumored couple at the Parisian airport!

Romance rumors between the duo have been circulating since it was reported that Dakota and Chris spent time together in Israel last month.