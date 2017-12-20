Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2017 at 3:33 pm

Dakota Johnson Shares the Advice She's Gotten From Her Famous Family!

Dakota Johnson learned from the best before stepping into the spotlight!

The 28-year-old actress’ famous family – mom Melanie Griffith, dad Don Johnson and grandmother Tippi Hedren – offered her plenty of advice before she started her acting career.

Tippi in particular set an example for the ladies of the family when she refused to work with Alfred Hitchcock who mercilessly harassed her.

“She became an example of what to never let happen in my life. Hopefully, I’ve passed that on to Dakota — to be strong in your work and in yourself,”
Melanie explained to THR.

Dakota added, “I was taught self-respect and grace and strength. Never before this moment did anyone in my family [explicitly] say, like, ‘Be careful.’ Sometimes, powerful men in Hollywood will try to whatever.”

Check out the family play a round of Fishing For Answers below…

For more from Dakota and her family, visit HollywoodReporter.com.
Photos: Joe Pugliese/The Hollywood Reporter
