David Oyelowo & Charlize Theron Co-Star in 'Gringo' - Watch the Trailer!

The official trailer for Gringo is out now, which you can watch right here!

The upcoming Amazon Studios film, previously known as the Untitled Nash Edgerton Project, will be released on March 9, 2018.

Joel Edgerton, David Oyelowo, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton, Sharlto Copley Amanda Seyfried and Charlize Theron co-star in the upcoming movie.

Here’s a plot summary: Gringo joyrides across the border into Mexico, where all is not as it seems for mild-mannered American businessman Harold Soyinka (Oyelowo). Crossing the line from citizen to criminal, Harold tangles with duplicitous business partners, Mexican drug lords, international mercenaries, and the DEA. As he attempts to survive in one of the most dangerous places on earth, the question lingers: is this ordinary man in way over his head, or is he two steps ahead?

Watch the trailer below!