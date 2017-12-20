Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2017 at 9:24 pm

Demi Lovato Steps Out After Sister Madison's 16th Birthday Bash

Demi Lovato Steps Out After Sister Madison's 16th Birthday Bash

Demi Lovato got some Christmas shopping done today!

The 25-year-old “Echame la Culpa” singer was spotted browsing some items at Fred Segal on Wednesday (December 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

She sported an a beige cardigan, black skinnies, and black heels. Demi styled her hair in a low bun and completed her look with large hoop earrings.

Demi recently celebrated her sister Madison De La Garza‘s 16th birthday at a winter wonderland-themed party with their family.

Watch them break it down on the dance floor below!

A post shared by Sarah ツ (@demilovatopicz2.0) on

