Disney Reveals Casting for 'Artemis Fowl' Movie Out in 2019 - See The Cast!

Disney has revealed the cast of the upcoming live-action film, Artemis Fowl!

The film, which will be directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the bestselling book series by Eoin Colfer, won’t hit theaters until August 9, 2019 – but now we know who’s in the movie!

The actor playing 12-year-old Artemis Fowl is an Irish newcomer named Ferdia Shaw, who will make his onscreen debut in the title role. He was picked out of 1200 candidates in an extensive search.

Josh Gad will play Mulch Diggums, a kleptomaniacal dwarf who works for the fairies—and himself. Dame Judi Dench will play Commander Root, the steely leader of the fairy police force.

Lara McDonnell will play Captain Holly Short, the elf hero, while Nonso Anozie will play Butler, Artemis Fowl’s formidable bodyguard.

Here’s a plot summary: descended from a long line of criminal masterminds, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.

Production will begin early next year in the United Kingdom.