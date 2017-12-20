DJ Khaled Made Up His Lines in 'Pitch Perfect 3'

Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2017

DJ Khaled definitely didn’t stick to the script in Pitch Perfect 3!

The 42-year-old musician and producer, who played himself in the film, made up most of his lines, according to his cast mates.

“He did not stick to the script at all. Everything he said is just DJ Khaled himself, because he’s just so hilarious and he’s a fun addition to this movie because he’s just so organic,” Chrissie Fit told TooFab.

Ruby Rose agreed, saying, “DJ Khaled is literally DJ Khaled and that’s it, all of the time. I think even when he’s sleeping, he’s like, ‘Bless up, they don’t want you to sleep!’ Like there is no conversation where you feel like you’re having a casual chat with him.”

“It’s like everything is at a 100…it was like you have more energy than every battery in the world put together, I don’t know where you get this from. I was just fascinated. I think I just stared at him for hours and he was probably like why is that girl looking at me? And I was like, ‘I don’t know, just bless up dude,’” Ruby added.
