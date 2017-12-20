Ed Sheeran Transforms Into the 'Ginger Ed Man' in Spotify Spot (Video)

We’re loving Ed Sheeran as the “Ginger Ed Man!”

The 26-year-old entertainer has been named the most-streamed artist of the year by Spotify, and the streaming service is celebrating with a new clip that will make you smile.

It begins with the “Ginger Ed Man” belting out Ed‘s hit song “Perfect” before Ed starts munching on his head.

Ed‘s track “Shape of You” has also been dubbed the most-streamed song of the year. Congrats, Ed!

Watch the fun 30-second spot below.



The Ginger Ed Man