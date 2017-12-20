G-Eazy, Cardi B & A$AP Rocky Debut 'No Limit' Music Video!

G-Eazy has finally dropped the official music video for his hit collaboration with Cardi B and ASAP Rocky, “No Limit (Remix)“!

The star-studded clip, directed by Daniel CZ, also features appearances from French Montana, Juicy J, and Belly.

“No Limit” reaches a new peak of #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, making Cardi the third first female MC to send her first three entries to the top 10.

The track can be found on G-Eazy’s album The Beautiful & Damned, which is expected to sell 130-135,000 (80-85,000 traditional) in its first week of sales.



