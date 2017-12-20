Top Stories
Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 10:38 am

G-Eazy, Cardi B & A$AP Rocky Debut 'No Limit' Music Video!

G-Eazy, Cardi B & A$AP Rocky Debut 'No Limit' Music Video!

G-Eazy has finally dropped the official music video for his hit collaboration with Cardi B and ASAP Rocky, “No Limit (Remix)“!

The star-studded clip, directed by Daniel CZ, also features appearances from French Montana, Juicy J, and Belly.

“No Limit” reaches a new peak of #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, making Cardi the third first female MC to send her first three entries to the top 10.

The track can be found on G-Eazy’s album The Beautiful & Damned, which is expected to sell 130-135,000 (80-85,000 traditional) in its first week of sales.


G-Eazy – No Limit (REMIX) [Official Video]
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: A$AP Rocky, ASAP Rocky, Belly, Cardi B, French Montana, G-Eazy, Juicy J, Music, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr