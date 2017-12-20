Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2017 at 8:35 pm

Gigi, Bella, & Anwar Hadid Hang Out Ahead of the Holidays

Gigi, Bella, & Anwar Hadid Hang Out Ahead of the Holidays

The Hadid siblings enjoyed some family bonding time while out in the Big Apple today!

The models – Anwar, 18, Gigi, 22, and Bella, 21 – were spotted stepping out on Wednesday (December 20) in New York City.

Gigi rocked a long furry cream coat, white t-shirt tucked into black pants, striped black and white socks, light-colored Doc Martens, and an oversized, futuristic pair of shades.

Bella donned a small black top, cropped hoodie, black sweatpants, Timberland boots, a white bag, and slender sunglasses.

Anwar kept it casual in all-black with dark red velvet sneakers, carrying his skateboard at his side.

The night before, the trio headed to Madison Square Garden for a Rangers hockey game.
