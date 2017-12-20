Top Stories
Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 10:26 am

'Grace & Frankie' Returns for Season 4 - Watch the Trailer Now!

'Grace & Frankie' Returns for Season 4 - Watch the Trailer Now!

Grace & Frankie is back, and you can watch the trailer for the upcoming fourth season right here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jane Fonda

Here’s a plot summary: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond and face their uncertain futures head-on, hand-in-hand. Together with their ex-husbands and children, they discover the true definition of “family,” with laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers along the way.

The hit Netflix show returns to the streaming service on January 19, 2018. Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
grace frankie season 4 netflix 01
grace frankie season 4 netflix 02
grace frankie season 4 netflix 03
grace frankie season 4 netflix 04

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Grace & Frankie, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • gwen

    Lily Tomlin still has it.