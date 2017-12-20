'Grace & Frankie' Returns for Season 4 - Watch the Trailer Now!

Grace & Frankie is back, and you can watch the trailer for the upcoming fourth season right here!

Here’s a plot summary: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond and face their uncertain futures head-on, hand-in-hand. Together with their ex-husbands and children, they discover the true definition of “family,” with laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers along the way.

The hit Netflix show returns to the streaming service on January 19, 2018. Watch below!