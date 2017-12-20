'Greatest Showman' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen Now!

The Greatest Showman is officially in theaters and you can listen to the complete soundtrack right here!

The original motion picture soundtrack for the Michael Gracey-directed movie features contributions by several of the film’s actors, including Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Keala Settle and Hugh Jackman.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

The musical drama centers around the story of P.T. Barnum, and how he began the famous traveling Barnum & Bailey Circus – as well as the lives of its many attractions.

Listen to the soundtrack below via Spotify! You can also download the album on iTunes.