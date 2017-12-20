Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2017 at 12:37 am

'Greatest Showman' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen Now!

'Greatest Showman' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen Now!

The Greatest Showman is officially in theaters and you can listen to the complete soundtrack right here!

The original motion picture soundtrack for the Michael Gracey-directed movie features contributions by several of the film’s actors, including Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Keala Settle and Hugh Jackman.

The musical drama centers around the story of P.T. Barnum, and how he began the famous traveling Barnum & Bailey Circus – as well as the lives of its many attractions.

Listen to the soundtrack below via Spotify! You can also download the album on iTunes.
Photos: Atlantic Records
