Gwen Stefani & Her Kids Try on Blake Shelton's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Jacket at 'The Voice' Finale

Gwen Stefani might not have made an appearance on the finale of The Voice on Tuesday (December 19), but she was backstage supporting her man Blake Shelton!

The 48-year-old singer hung out with her three kids – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3 – in the green room and helped Blake celebrate his big win after the show.

Gwen and the kids all had fun while trying on Blake‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” suit jacket, which he wore on the show that night. If you have been living under a rock this year, he was named People magazine’s sexiest man alive last month.

