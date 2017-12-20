Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Selena Gomez &amp; Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Selena Gomez & Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 2:46 am

Gwen Stefani & Her Kids Try on Blake Shelton's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Jacket at 'The Voice' Finale

Gwen Stefani & Her Kids Try on Blake Shelton's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Jacket at 'The Voice' Finale

Gwen Stefani might not have made an appearance on the finale of The Voice on Tuesday (December 19), but she was backstage supporting her man Blake Shelton!

The 48-year-old singer hung out with her three kids – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3 – in the green room and helped Blake celebrate his big win after the show.

Gwen and the kids all had fun while trying on Blake‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” suit jacket, which he wore on the show that night. If you have been living under a rock this year, he was named People magazine’s sexiest man alive last month.

Check out screencaps from Gwen‘s Instagram stories in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 01
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 02
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 03
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 04
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 05
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 06
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 07
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 08
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 09
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 10
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 11
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 12
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 13
gwen stefani and her kids try on blake sheltons jacket 14

Photos: NBC, Instagram
Posted to: Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton, Celebrity Babies, Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr