Gwen Stefani Performs 'Last Christmas' on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Gwen Stefani brought some holiday cheer during last night’s (December 19) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 48-year-old entertainer hit the stage to perform her rendition of the Wham! classic “Last Christmas,” which is off of her very first Christmas album You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

You Make It Feel Like Christmas reached a new peak on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart this week at #16 due to the airing of her Christmas Special on NBC.

Watch Gwen‘s festive performance of “Last Christmas” on The Tonight Show below!



Gwen Stefani ‘Last Christmas’ (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)