Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Selena Gomez &amp; Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Selena Gomez & Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 8:50 am

Gwen Stefani Performs 'Last Christmas' on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Gwen Stefani Performs 'Last Christmas' on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Gwen Stefani brought some holiday cheer during last night’s (December 19) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 48-year-old entertainer hit the stage to perform her rendition of the Wham! classic “Last Christmas,” which is off of her very first Christmas album You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

You Make It Feel Like Christmas reached a new peak on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart this week at #16 due to the airing of her Christmas Special on NBC.

Watch Gwen‘s festive performance of “Last Christmas” on The Tonight Show below!


Gwen Stefani ‘Last Christmas’ (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)
Just Jared on Facebook
gwen stefani performs last christmas on the tonight show 01
gwen stefani performs last christmas on the tonight show 02
gwen stefani performs last christmas on the tonight show 03

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Gwen Stefani

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • meme

    wearing a see through dress. tacky as tacky can be.