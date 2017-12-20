Heather Graham Makes Directorial Debut With 'Half Magic' - Watch the Trailer!

Heather Graham is making her directorial debut with her new movie, Half Magic!

The film, which Heather directed, wrote and co-stars in, also stars Angela Kinsey, Stephanie Beatriz, Jason Lewis, Thomas Lennon and Chris D’Elia.

Here’s a plot summary for the upcoming R-rated comedy: Three women use their newly formed sisterhood to fight against sexism, bad relationships and low self-esteem. Through embracing their wild adventures, they learn the secret to ultimate fulfillment

Half Magic will be released in theaters, on-demand and digital HD on February 23, 2018.

Watch the trailer below!