Top Stories
Who Won 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Season 35 Winner Revealed

Who Won 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Season 35 Winner Revealed

Jonghyun's Funeral Attended By His SHINee Bandmates

Jonghyun's Funeral Attended By His SHINee Bandmates

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 10:32 pm

Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Hold Hands in NYC

Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Hold Hands in NYC

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma hold hands while crossing the street on Wednesday afternoon (December 20) in New York City.

The 30-year-old Younger actress looked chic in a black trench coat and red beanie while her 30-year-old rocker beau looked cool in a David Bowie T-shirt and jeans as they did some shopping before grabbing lunch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

During their outing yesterday, Hilary took to Instagram to share a photo of Matt “choking” her.

See the cute photo of the couple below!

He was actually choking me

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff boyfriend matthew koma hold hands in nyc 01
hilary duff boyfriend matthew koma hold hands in nyc 02
hilary duff boyfriend matthew koma hold hands in nyc 03
hilary duff boyfriend matthew koma hold hands in nyc 04
hilary duff boyfriend matthew koma hold hands in nyc 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr