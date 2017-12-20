Wed, 20 December 2017 at 10:32 pm
Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Hold Hands in NYC
Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma hold hands while crossing the street on Wednesday afternoon (December 20) in New York City.
The 30-year-old Younger actress looked chic in a black trench coat and red beanie while her 30-year-old rocker beau looked cool in a David Bowie T-shirt and jeans as they did some shopping before grabbing lunch.
During their outing yesterday, Hilary took to Instagram to share a photo of Matt “choking” her.
See the cute photo of the couple below!
