Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Hold Hands in NYC

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma hold hands while crossing the street on Wednesday afternoon (December 20) in New York City.

The 30-year-old Younger actress looked chic in a black trench coat and red beanie while her 30-year-old rocker beau looked cool in a David Bowie T-shirt and jeans as they did some shopping before grabbing lunch.

During their outing yesterday, Hilary took to Instagram to share a photo of Matt “choking” her.

