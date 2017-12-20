Hugh Jackman Reveals Why 'Greatest Showman' Took Seven Years to Make

Hugh Jackman flashes a smile on the cover of People‘s January issue.

Here’s what the 49-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On why The Greatest Showman took seven years to make: “I think just the climate of Hollywood was like, ‘There’s just too many risks. There’s too much to do. It’s too much, let’s not do that anymore.’ I mean, there’s been musicals, obviously: Les Mis, Mamma Mia. But an original movie musical is really hard. So that was, yeah, seven years ago, and here we are.”

On how P.T. Barnum influenced the film: “We asked ourselves, ‘What movie would Barnum want to make?’ Now, he’s not gonna do a stuffy period piece with music from the 1850s. He wants my daughter Ava to go, ‘Oh, loved that song.’”

On the musical’s composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul: “They were tough on me! They said to me, ‘You need to get a new singing teacher…We want you to have a more pop sound’…That was two and a half years before we began. That was the level of detail they had.”

For more from Hugh, visit People.com.