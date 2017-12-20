Top Stories
Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 1:36 pm

Hugh Jackman Reveals Why 'Greatest Showman' Took Seven Years to Make

Hugh Jackman Reveals Why 'Greatest Showman' Took Seven Years to Make

Hugh Jackman flashes a smile on the cover of People‘s January issue.

Here’s what the 49-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On why The Greatest Showman took seven years to make: “I think just the climate of Hollywood was like, ‘There’s just too many risks. There’s too much to do. It’s too much, let’s not do that anymore.’ I mean, there’s been musicals, obviously: Les Mis, Mamma Mia. But an original movie musical is really hard. So that was, yeah, seven years ago, and here we are.”

On how P.T. Barnum influenced the film: “We asked ourselves, ‘What movie would Barnum want to make?’ Now, he’s not gonna do a stuffy period piece with music from the 1850s. He wants my daughter Ava to go, ‘Oh, loved that song.’”

On the musical’s composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul: “They were tough on me! They said to me, ‘You need to get a new singing teacher…We want you to have a more pop sound’…That was two and a half years before we began. That was the level of detail they had.”

For more from Hugh, visit People.com.

Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman cover of people 01

Photos: People Magazine
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr