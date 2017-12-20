Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 5:39 pm

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Barefoot Contessa Baking Skills in Cute Cooking Video - Watch!

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Barefoot Contessa Baking Skills in Cute Cooking Video - Watch!

Is Jennifer Garner the new Barefoot Contessa? Maybe not quite yet – but she sure does have love for Ina Garten!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

The 45-year-old actress posted a cute clip on her Facebook on Wednesday (December 20) showing off her skills and providing tips and tricks while baking the Barefoot Contessa’s Honey White Bread.

“I tried to do an Ina! What should I do next Ina Garten? #honeywhitebread #pretendcookingshow #emphasisonpretend #barefootforever,” she captioned the post.

Watch below – and here’s the recipe in case you want to try it, too!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Facebook: @JenniferGarner
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr