Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Barefoot Contessa Baking Skills in Cute Cooking Video - Watch!

Is Jennifer Garner the new Barefoot Contessa? Maybe not quite yet – but she sure does have love for Ina Garten!

The 45-year-old actress posted a cute clip on her Facebook on Wednesday (December 20) showing off her skills and providing tips and tricks while baking the Barefoot Contessa’s Honey White Bread.

“I tried to do an Ina! What should I do next Ina Garten? #honeywhitebread #pretendcookingshow #emphasisonpretend #barefootforever,” she captioned the post.

Watch below – and here’s the recipe in case you want to try it, too!