Jennifer Lawrence & More Celebs Support Catt Sadler for Leaving E! News Over Pay Disparity
Jennifer Lawrence and more stars are speaking out to voice their support for television personality Catt Sadler, who left her job at E! News this week due to a “massive disparity in pay” with her male co-star Jason Kennedy.
Catt discovered that Jason was earning nearly double her salary despite her spending nearly a decade at the network and taking on more responsibility in recent years.
In a new statement, Catt says that she doesn’t blame Jason for the disparity in their pay and she called him one of her best friends.
“Thank you Catt for sharing your story,” Jennifer wrote on Facebook. She has previously advocated for equal pay after her salary for American Hustle was made public during the Sony hack.
Other stars like Jessica Chastain, Olivia Munn, and Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe have spoken out as well.
WOW this is so disappointing. When are companies like @e_entertainment going to understand that women should be paid fairly. 1/2 of her male counterpart is not appropriate. https://t.co/n2zrpTK8XE
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 20, 2017
Damn, Catt😔 It’s so disappointing to find out that @enews- a network that depends on female viewers- felt your value was worth only half of your male counterpart. It’s not easy to do what you did and I’m so proud of you for it. How will anyone know you’re worth it, if you don’t? https://t.co/E4zc9RTER1
— om (@oliviamunn) December 20, 2017
Huge respect to you @IAmCattSadler for standing tall, being brave and knowing your worth. Absolutely shameful of @e_entertainment for their lack of respect and not realizing it's 2017 ! #EqualPayForWomen https://t.co/aLjOTvDruQ
— Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) December 21, 2017
My “💔” tweet from yday was bc today’s @IAmCattSadler’s last day at E. I’m still sad but I’m proud of you and excited for you, friend. It’s been an honor to call you my colleague, friend, and mentor. This isn’t goodbye, it’s see ya soon. Miss you already. pic.twitter.com/Zn3AE74zAJ
— Erin Lim (@erinlimofficial) December 19, 2017
I hate goodbyes but I’ll save it for the show tonight, love you so much pal, really going to miss you @IAmCattSadler https://t.co/TxKUisAkDY
— Jason Kennedy (@JasonKennedy1) December 19, 2017
❤️ @IAmCattSadler: You are Style. Grace. Best in the Biz. It has been my true honor to work alongside you. Wishing you all the best in the future & so happy to have been a part of your @ENews family. You will be missed! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bFY0LHjyQV
— ℤυℛι hĂℓℓ (@ZuriHall) December 19, 2017
Proud of you
— Ken Baker (@kenbakernow) December 20, 2017