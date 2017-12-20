Jennifer Lawrence & More Celebs Support Catt Sadler for Leaving E! News Over Pay Disparity

Jennifer Lawrence and more stars are speaking out to voice their support for television personality Catt Sadler, who left her job at E! News this week due to a “massive disparity in pay” with her male co-star Jason Kennedy.

Catt discovered that Jason was earning nearly double her salary despite her spending nearly a decade at the network and taking on more responsibility in recent years.

In a new statement, Catt says that she doesn’t blame Jason for the disparity in their pay and she called him one of her best friends.

“Thank you Catt for sharing your story,” Jennifer wrote on Facebook. She has previously advocated for equal pay after her salary for American Hustle was made public during the Sony hack.

Other stars like Jessica Chastain, Olivia Munn, and Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe have spoken out as well.

Click inside to read what more celebs are saying…