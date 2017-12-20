Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Selena Gomez &amp; Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 6:00 am

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Eric Stonestreet Go Surfing While Filming 'Modern Family'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and on-screen husband Eric Stonestreet hit the beach to film an upcoming episode of Modern Family on Saturday afternoon (December 9) in Los Angeles.

The actors were spotted wearing body suits as they spent a few hours filming while surfing in the ocean.

Modern Family is currently on break for the winter and will return with new episodes on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

