Jessie J Goes Sexy for Night Out in Los Angeles

Jessie J flashes a smile as she makes her way out The Peppermint Club on Sunday night (December 17) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old entertainer looked super sexy in a silk red dress with plunging neckline as for her private performance at the club.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessie J

Jessie stopped by the finale of The Voice tonight to perform her hit song “Bang Bang” alongside contestant Chris Weaver, who returned to the stage as his drag persona Nedra Belle.

10+ pictures inside of Jessie J leaving her performance…