Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Selena Gomez &amp; Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 8:28 am

John Legend Fixes Your Love Life With a New App - Watch the Funny Lilly Singh Skit!

John Legend to the rescue!

As part of YouTuber Lilly Singh‘s 12 Collabs of Xmas series, the “All Of Me” crooner made an appearance in a hilarious collaboration posted on Tuesday (December 19) about a fake app called Legendary.

In the video, John comes to the rescue time and time again with his silky-smooth voice, and sparks fly!

“Whenever I listen to John Legend‘s music, I instantly want to fall in love and be committed to a bae. It’s like I can’t control myself! It’s time to turn that power into an app!” Lilly wrote.

Watch the funny skit below!
