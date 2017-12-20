Top Stories
Who Won 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Season 35 Winner Revealed

Jonghyun's Funeral Attended By His SHINee Bandmates

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 10:09 pm

Justin Bieber Does Some Holiday Shopping in His Christmas Car

Justin Bieber Does Some Holiday Shopping in His Christmas Car

Justin Bieber is really getting into the holiday spirit this year!

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer was spotted doing some Christmas shopping at the Nike store on Wednesday (December 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics from Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez‘s date night

He sported a black hoodie, denim jacket that read “Modern,” black and white checked shorts, red shoes, and a backwards baseball cap.

Justin also showed off his new Christmas-themed wrap on his Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which drew the attention of fans at valet. (Get a better look at the car here.)

ICYMI, watch Justin decorate his Christmas tree while shirtless.
Photos: Backgrid USA
