Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 11:58 am

Justin Bieber is definitely ready for Christmas!

The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted looking festive while reportedly leaving Selena Gomez‘s home on Tuesday night (December 19) in Los Angeles.

Justin was driving his totally tricked out Mercedes-Benz G-Class which was covered in a holiday-themed wrap.

The custom car featured pictures of Christmas trees, cute polar bears and of course said “Merry Christmas!”

Earlier in the month, Justin also shared a Christmas video while decorating his tree.

Justin and Selena just returned from a trip to Seattle where they had a date night at Sugar Factory and reportedly attended a church service.

justin bieber car decorated for christmas 01
justin bieber car decorated for christmas 02
justin bieber car decorated for christmas 03
justin bieber car decorated for christmas 04
justin bieber car decorated for christmas 05
justin bieber car decorated for christmas 06

Photos: Backgrid
