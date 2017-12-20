Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Justin Bieber is definitely ready for Christmas!

The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted looking festive while reportedly leaving Selena Gomez‘s home on Tuesday night (December 19) in Los Angeles.

Justin was driving his totally tricked out Mercedes-Benz G-Class which was covered in a holiday-themed wrap.

The custom car featured pictures of Christmas trees, cute polar bears and of course said “Merry Christmas!”

Earlier in the month, Justin also shared a Christmas video while decorating his tree.

Justin and Selena just returned from a trip to Seattle where they had a date night at Sugar Factory and reportedly attended a church service.