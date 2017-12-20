K-Pop Star Jung Eun Ji Expresses Concern for Mental Health of Fellow Idols Following Jonghyun's Death

Apink‘s main vocalist, Jung Eun Ji, is speaking out about the loss of SHINee‘s Kim Jong-Hyun, better known as Jonghyun, who tragically died on Monday (December 18).

The 24-year-old singer and actress, who was promoting her new drama Untouchable in a press conference on Wednesday (December 20), was asked about Jonghyun‘s passing.

“I was hoping it was a false report. I was not close friends with Jonghyun…but tears were falling as I read the article,” she said. (English translation via Soompi.)

“What is scarier is that my colleagues and friends identify a lot with his final letter that was revealed yesterday. Seeing my colleagues who say they identify with the feeling of depression and that emotion gnawing away at them, I was scared as I thought, ‘What if?’ I may not be able to express the emotions as much as his family or members, but I think many of my colleagues will feel the same way as me. I hope that the idol and entertainment industry will grow to encourage physical and mental health so that something like this doesn’t happen again,” she said.

If you or anyone you know is at risk, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and click here to find resources outside of the United States.