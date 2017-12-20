Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2017 at 1:12 pm

Karlie Kloss Promotes Her New Talk Show 'Movie Night' on 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Karlie Kloss Promotes Her New Talk Show 'Movie Night' on 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Karlie Kloss is all smiles while making her way out of her apartment on Tuesday evening (December 19) in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City.

The 25-year-old supermodel headed to the NBC Studios to make an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers where she explained what ignited her passion for coding and promoted her new Freeform show, Movie Night With Karlie Kloss.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss

The six-part TV series will include interviews with her famous friends, games and film skits. The first episode will air on December 28 on the US network with model pals Jourdan Dunn and Martha Hunt, Canadian actor Burkely Duffield and magician Joel Ward to spice up proceedings – Watch the full interview below!


Karlie Kloss Has Cracked the Talk Show Host Code

FYI: Karlie is wearing a David Koma dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Photos: NBC, SplashNewsOnline
