Katy Perry Reflects on Her Success in 2017: 'A Year of Peaks and Valleys'

Katy Perry is feeling introspective in the final days of 2017.

The Witness pop superstar, who just dropped the music video for “Hey Hey Hey” on Wednesday (December 20), wrote a note to fans on her Instagram about what “winning” means to her.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

“I’m reflecting on a year that has redefined what winning means to me. And the definition of winning for me this year was simply happiness and gratitude. This year has made me more appreciative than ever for my listeners, my KatyCats – whether you’ve been with me since ‘I Kissed A Girl’ or if you only started to ‘Swish Swish’ with me,” she writes.

“I’m humbled that you still give me your nights out to connect with you live all over the world and remind me of the place in your hearts that you hold for all these songs. After a year of peaks and valleys (remember, it’s all a journey), I wanted to end 2017 with a fun, triumphant piece of pop candy. Just think of it as a glam little stocking stuffer from me to you. ‘Hey Hey Hey’ is one of my favorite songs from Witness and for me, it embodies the fighting spirit I always want you to be able to find within yourself, and to see in me. So ho, ho, ho; and hey, hey, hey; and happy holidays. Yours, Katy.”

See her post below, and check out the music video if you haven’t already!