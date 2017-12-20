Top Stories
Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 3:27 pm

Katy Perry Releases 'Hey Hey Hey' Music Video - Watch Now!

Katy Perry is back with a brand new music video for her Witness track “Hey Hey Hey,” which you can watch right here!

The 33-year-old pop superstar released the new clip on Wednesday (December 20) as a surprise gift to fans.

The colorful, Marie Antoinette-themed music video for the song, which was co-written by Sia, was shot in Beverly Hills and directed by Isaac Rentz.

Katy is currently in the middle of her Witness Tour around the world.

Watch the video for “Hey Hey Hey” below!

