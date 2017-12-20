Katy Perry Releases 'Hey Hey Hey' Music Video - Watch Now!

Katy Perry is back with a brand new music video for her Witness track “Hey Hey Hey,” which you can watch right here!

The 33-year-old pop superstar released the new clip on Wednesday (December 20) as a surprise gift to fans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

The colorful, Marie Antoinette-themed music video for the song, which was co-written by Sia, was shot in Beverly Hills and directed by Isaac Rentz.

Katy is currently in the middle of her Witness Tour around the world.

Watch the video for “Hey Hey Hey” below!