Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Selena Gomez &amp; Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 1:46 am

Katy Perry Teases 'Hey Hey Hey' Music Video Ahead of Release Date - Watch Now!

Katy Perry Teases 'Hey Hey Hey' Music Video Ahead of Release Date - Watch Now!

Katy Perry is getting ready to release a new music video!

The 33-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 19) to announce that she will be dropping her music video for “Hey Hey Hey” on Wednesday aka tomorrow!

“katy-claus is coming down ur chimney tomorrow with a visual gift ok,” Katy captioned the below preview of her new music video.

It looks like the video is going to have a very high-end fashion, Marie Antoinette vibe with tons of over the top costumes and sets.

katy-claus is coming down ur chimney tomorrow with a visual gift ok

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

