Katy Perry Teases 'Hey Hey Hey' Music Video Ahead of Release Date - Watch Now!
Katy Perry is getting ready to release a new music video!
The 33-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 19) to announce that she will be dropping her music video for “Hey Hey Hey” on Wednesday aka tomorrow!
“katy-claus is coming down ur chimney tomorrow with a visual gift ok,” Katy captioned the below preview of her new music video.
It looks like the video is going to have a very high-end fashion, Marie Antoinette vibe with tons of over the top costumes and sets.
