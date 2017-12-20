Katy Perry Teases 'Hey Hey Hey' Music Video Ahead of Release Date - Watch Now!

Katy Perry is getting ready to release a new music video!

The 33-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 19) to announce that she will be dropping her music video for “Hey Hey Hey” on Wednesday aka tomorrow!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

“katy-claus is coming down ur chimney tomorrow with a visual gift ok,” Katy captioned the below preview of her new music video.

It looks like the video is going to have a very high-end fashion, Marie Antoinette vibe with tons of over the top costumes and sets.

Check back in with JustJared.com tomorrow to watch the video!