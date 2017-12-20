Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 5:55 pm

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Khloe Kardashian has finally confirmed that she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first child!

The 33-year-old reality star shared an Instagram photo of her baby bump with both her and Tristan‘s hands cradling it.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!” Khloe captioned the pic.

Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!” she added.

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️,” she concluded.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities, Tristan Thompson

