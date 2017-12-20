Top Stories
Kristen Bell Shares Hilarious Post for Daughter Delta's 3rd Birthday!

Kristen Bell Shares Hilarious Post for Daughter Delta's 3rd Birthday!

Kristen Bell is celebrating her daughter Delta‘s 3rd birthday with a post a hilarious collection of throwback photos!

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 19) to share a whole bunch of pictures of herself very pregnant before giving birth to her daughter.

“Three years ago today. 47lbs heavier. Getting through painful contractions with backrubs and breathing. Occasionally swinging from the IV pole to try and feel sexy and open up my hips. After 36 hours of labor I met a girl i love more than all the molecules in all the world. Happy birthday, Delta. Love, mom,” Kristen captioned the below gallery of photos.

Kristen and husband Dax Shepard welcomed Delta back in 2014, joining big sister Lincoln, 4.
Photos: Getty
