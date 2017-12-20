Wed, 20 December 2017 at 10:52 pm
Liam Neeson Visits Kids at Ronald McDonald House in NYC!
Liam Neeson is giving back to the kids this holiday season!
The 65-year-old actor stopped by to make a visit at the Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday afternoon (December 19) in New York City.
While he was there, Liam hung out with the kids and other young patients for the day while also getting a tour of the facility by the staff members.
Liam‘s upcoming action-thriller film The Commuter will be hitting theaters on January 12, 2018.
