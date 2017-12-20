Liev Schreiber Might Be Dating a Former Miss USA Contestant!

Liev Schreiber is rumored to be dating Taylor Neisen, a former Miss USA contestant!

The 50-year-old Ray Donovan actor was spotted on a PDA-filled date with Taylor, 26, at Wollman Rink in New York City’s Central Park over the weekend.

Liev and Taylor went ice skating and were “extremely affectionate with each other … hugging, holding hands and exchanging a peck on the lips,” according to Us Weekly. His two sons with ex Naomi Watts reportedly joined them on the date.

The possible new couple was also seen in attendance at a Burt Bacharach tribute concert earlier this month, according to Page Six.

Taylor won the Miss South Dakota competition in 2011 and served as 2012′s spokeswoman for the state.