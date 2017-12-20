Lil Peep's Mom Releases 'Save That S--t' Music Video Following His Death - Watch Now

Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2017 at 12:08 pm

Lil Peep‘s mother is honoring the musical legacy of her late son, the rising rap star who tragically died in November at the young age of 21.

Liza Womack, Peep‘s mom, released the music video for “Save That S–t” on Wednesday (December 20).

“It’s been a hard time for all of us who loved Gus and we are going through the process of coming to terms with our loss. Peep would have wanted his collaborators to move forward with his plan for the release of music and visuals in 2018 as he had originally intended. So today, we are starting that process by releasing the video for ‘Save That S–t,’” she said in a statement.

The video was directed by Peep’s close friends and collaborators Mezzy and Heavyrayn.

“The ultimate goal here to me is to do anything that we can to spread Gus’ music and to color inside of the lines he created through his art,” said Mezzy.

Peep’s musical legacy will continue into 2018, with the release of his collaboration with DJ Marshmello on January 12th, 2018, with a video to follow.

Watch the video for “Save That S–t” below.
Photos: YouTube: Lil Peep
