Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 8:12 pm

Macaulay Culkin Catches a Ride from Girlfriend Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin Catches a Ride from Girlfriend Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin hops into his girlfriend Brenda Song‘s car after hitching a ride on Tuesday afternoon (December 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old Home Alone actor met up with friends for lunch at Joe’s Coffee Shop and then Brenda picked him up in her Mercedes G-Wagon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Macaulay Culkin

The new couple is back home after a trip to Paris last month over the Thanksgiving holiday. It looks like they are getting ready to spend more time together over the Christmas and New Year’s week!
Just Jared on Facebook
macaulay culkin catches a ride from girlfriend brenda song 01
macaulay culkin catches a ride from girlfriend brenda song 02
macaulay culkin catches a ride from girlfriend brenda song 03
macaulay culkin catches a ride from girlfriend brenda song 04
macaulay culkin catches a ride from girlfriend brenda song 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr