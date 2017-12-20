Macaulay Culkin Catches a Ride from Girlfriend Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin hops into his girlfriend Brenda Song‘s car after hitching a ride on Tuesday afternoon (December 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old Home Alone actor met up with friends for lunch at Joe’s Coffee Shop and then Brenda picked him up in her Mercedes G-Wagon.

The new couple is back home after a trip to Paris last month over the Thanksgiving holiday. It looks like they are getting ready to spend more time together over the Christmas and New Year’s week!