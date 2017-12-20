Margot Robbie is Ready to Get Back Out on the Ice!

Margot Robbie has big plans for her Christmas break!

The 27-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress revealed that now that she’s finally done working on movies for the year, she plans on getting back on the ice rink.

“I want to get back on my skates over Christmas,” Margot recently said via Page Six. “I have been consistently under contract this year and I haven’t been allowed to ice skate.”



Margot learned how to ice skate when she began filming I, Tonya, but wasn’t able to skate while filming her latest three projects due to insurance reasons.