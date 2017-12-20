Top Stories
Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 1:55 pm

Maria Menounos Tells 'Women's Health' That Brain Tumor Was 'Best Thing That Ever Happened' To Her

Maria Menounos Tells 'Women's Health' That Brain Tumor Was 'Best Thing That Ever Happened' To Her

Maria Menounos shows off her toned abs on the cover of Women’s Health January/February issue, available now.

Here’s what the 39-year-old television personality had to share with the mag:

On life before the brain tumor: “Before the brain tumor, I was super type A. I was on top of everything. I would know when your birthday was and make sure you had your flowers. I was everything to everyone, but nothing to myself. I didn’t know it at the time, but there was no self-compassion, no self-love. I didn’t think I deserved it.”

On ignoring self-care: “I hadn’t had a primary-care physician in eight, nine years. Do you know how many times I postponed the MRI that found my tumor? At least three times! Just a few months after we found my mom’s brain cancer, I started having similar symptoms: blurred vision, light-headedness, headaches. I was having trouble speaking. But my mom’s tumor was growing and I thought, I don’t have time to deal with my own issue, whatever it is. We’re so empathetic with everyone except ourselves.”

On finding the positive: “This whole thing has been such a gift. This happened for a reason. I’m a communicator. Would you believe me if I told you that the brain tumor is the best thing that ever happened to me? It’s freed me from all of that anxiety of having to be perfect. You can’t control everything; leave it to God and just say, ‘Okay, this is my journey.’”

For more of Maria‘s interview, pick up the January/February 2018 issue of Women’s Health or visit WomensHealthmag.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
maria menounos tells womens health that brain tumor was best thing that ever 01
maria menounos tells womens health that brain tumor was best thing that ever 02
maria menounos tells womens health that brain tumor was best thing that ever 03
maria menounos tells womens health that brain tumor was best thing that ever 04
maria menounos tells womens health that brain tumor was best thing that ever 05

Credit: Jeff Lipsky; Photos: Women's Health
Posted to: Magazine, Maria Menounos

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr