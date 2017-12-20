Maria Menounos Tells 'Women's Health' That Brain Tumor Was 'Best Thing That Ever Happened' To Her

Maria Menounos shows off her toned abs on the cover of Women’s Health January/February issue, available now.

Here’s what the 39-year-old television personality had to share with the mag:

On life before the brain tumor: “Before the brain tumor, I was super type A. I was on top of everything. I would know when your birthday was and make sure you had your flowers. I was everything to everyone, but nothing to myself. I didn’t know it at the time, but there was no self-compassion, no self-love. I didn’t think I deserved it.”

On ignoring self-care: “I hadn’t had a primary-care physician in eight, nine years. Do you know how many times I postponed the MRI that found my tumor? At least three times! Just a few months after we found my mom’s brain cancer, I started having similar symptoms: blurred vision, light-headedness, headaches. I was having trouble speaking. But my mom’s tumor was growing and I thought, I don’t have time to deal with my own issue, whatever it is. We’re so empathetic with everyone except ourselves.”

On finding the positive: “This whole thing has been such a gift. This happened for a reason. I’m a communicator. Would you believe me if I told you that the brain tumor is the best thing that ever happened to me? It’s freed me from all of that anxiety of having to be perfect. You can’t control everything; leave it to God and just say, ‘Okay, this is my journey.’”

