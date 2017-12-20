Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2017 at 11:29 pm

Meet Loren Allred, Rebecca Ferguson's Singing Voice in 'The Greatest Showman'

Meet Loren Allred, Rebecca Ferguson's Singing Voice in 'The Greatest Showman'

When you see the new movie musical The Greatest Showman in theaters over the holidays, you’ll probably be amazed by the singing voice coming out of Rebecca Ferguson‘s mouth.

Well, that’s not actually Rebecca singing. Her voice was dubbed with singer Loren Allred‘s for her role as Jenny Lind.

Loren is best known for making it to the Top 20 on season three of The Voice. She was on Adam Levine‘s team and went home way too early!

Rebecca has raved about Loren‘s work in interviews. “She is the most incredible singer. I am an actress and that is what I trained to do at least,” she told Collider. Even though she didn’t perform the vocals in the movie, she still worked with a vocal coach for a month and a half to learn how to sing the track so that she could properly perform it on stage during the scene.

Rebecca did go to music school, but she says, “There is a difference in being able to sing a tune and hold it and do a fairly good job… [and to] play the world’s best opera singer. If I would F-U-C-K that up, I would be embarrassed. So I thought, ‘Loren, you just go for it, girl!’”

Listen to Loren singing “Never Enough” right here!


Never Enough (from The Greatest Showman Soundtrack) [Official Audio]
  • Just Saying

    Why didn’t they just get an actress who could sing?

  • FerCat

    Yes, but actors/actress that can really sing and act convincingly aren’t that many. You’ll just be recasting Les Mis over again.